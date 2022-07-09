Cab washed away in Nayagaon: Driver’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet
The body of the cab driver, who along with some passengers and the car, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, on Wednesday, was recovered near Dhanas on Friday.
A native of Muktsar, the deceased, Gaurav, 22, had come to Mohali a week ago to drive cabs and was living with a friend, Nitin, in Sector 70.
According police, the body was trapped in sludge, was bloated and bore several injury marks. It was moved to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for autopsy.
On Thursday, the body of one of the passengers, Pooja, 26, was also recovered from the rivulet near Dhanas. The cab was swept away while the driver was attempting to cross the causeway of a swollen Patiala Ki Rao in Tanda village.
Pooja’s autopsy revealed that she died due to drowning and there were many injury parts on her body. It was handed over to her family members.
Meanwhile, Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said it was still not clear how many people were travelling in the cab.
First day of job for both deceased
Police said both Gaurav and Pooja had just started their jobs in Mohali.
Pooja, a resident of Pinjore, had joined a private company in Mohali’s Phase-8, Industrial Area, on Tuesday. After her night shift got over at 3 am, she had told her brother that she had got a cab from Phase 5.
It was the first day at work for the cab driver, Gaurav, as well and he chose the shortcut to Pinjore via Nayagaon.
But unaware of the complexity of the route, got trapped in the causeway of the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet while driving through it.
While trapped, Gaurav had informed his friend Nitin about the situation and sent his live location to him over phone. But before help could arrive, the cab, with its occupants, was washed away in the strong current of water, said police.
Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials. Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.
Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after Jitender fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday. The victim, identified as a native of Bihar, Jitender Kumar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.
Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl
A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd. The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.
Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards
Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Charkhi Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure. Speaking on the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
