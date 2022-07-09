Cab washed away in Nayagaon: Driver’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet

The body of the cab driver, who along with some passengers and the car, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, on Wednesday, was recovered near Dhanas on Friday.

A native of Muktsar, the deceased, Gaurav, 22, had come to Mohali a week ago to drive cabs and was living with a friend, Nitin, in Sector 70.

According police, the body was trapped in sludge, was bloated and bore several injury marks. It was moved to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for autopsy.

On Thursday, the body of one of the passengers, Pooja, 26, was also recovered from the rivulet near Dhanas. The cab was swept away while the driver was attempting to cross the causeway of a swollen Patiala Ki Rao in Tanda village.

Pooja’s autopsy revealed that she died due to drowning and there were many injury parts on her body. It was handed over to her family members.

Meanwhile, Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said it was still not clear how many people were travelling in the cab.

First day of job for both deceased

Police said both Gaurav and Pooja had just started their jobs in Mohali.

Pooja, a resident of Pinjore, had joined a private company in Mohali’s Phase-8, Industrial Area, on Tuesday. After her night shift got over at 3 am, she had told her brother that she had got a cab from Phase 5.

It was the first day at work for the cab driver, Gaurav, as well and he chose the shortcut to Pinjore via Nayagaon.

But unaware of the complexity of the route, got trapped in the causeway of the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet while driving through it.

While trapped, Gaurav had informed his friend Nitin about the situation and sent his live location to him over phone. But before help could arrive, the cab, with its occupants, was washed away in the strong current of water, said police.