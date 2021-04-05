Cache of weapons recovered along Pak border in Amritsar

Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a consignment of weapons from an area across the barbed fence along the India-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar district.

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said, “Specific intelligence inputs were received by Amritsar (rural) DSP (detective) Gurinder Nagra about a cache of weapons that was pushed into the Indian territory through Pul Moran outpost in Dhanoa Kalan village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.”

The smuggler has been identified as Bilal, a Pakistani national, he added.

The SSP said teams led by DSP Nagra and Majitha DSP Abhimanyu Rana searched the area in an exhaustive joint operation with the BSF in the wee hours of Sunday.

The search operation led to the recovery one FAL 222 rifle with one magazine and nine live rounds; one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and five live rounds; one .303 bore gun with one magazine and seven live rounds; one . 30 bore China-made pistol with one magazine, the press release issued here stated.

“The recovery was made at a distance of about 10 metres from the International Border zero line between India and Pakistan. An FIR under sections 3, 34, 20 of the Passport Act, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the smuggler,” the SSP said.

As per the SSP, Bilal is closely associated with Sikh hardliners engaged in “anti-India activities” and had also been involved in smuggling previously.

Further investigation, including technical analysis, is being conducted to unearth the network of Bilal’s foreign and Indian associates involved in the supply and movement of the consignment, the police said.