Caddy golf tournament: Sonu, Vikram walk away with top spot

Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:48 PM IST

50 caddies from all over the tricity and Jammu and Kashmir participated in First North India Caddy Golf Tournament . The tournament was played as a best ball format. Sonu and Vikram got ₹12,000 as prize money. Sahul and Sonu finished second taking ₹7,000 home while Mahinder and Sundar were third.

Showing off their mettle on the greens, Sonu Verma and Vikram clinched the top prize during the First North India Caddy Golf Tournament held at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Showing off their mettle on the greens, Sonu Verma and Vikram clinched the top prize during the First North India Caddy Golf Tournament held at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

As many as 50 caddies from all over the tricity and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the tournament. The tournament was played as a best ball format. Sonu and Vikram got 12,000 as prize money. Sahul and Sonu finished second taking 7,000 home while Mahinder and Sundar were third. They got 6,000. Sukhvir and Vikas finished fourth and took 5,000 while Mukhtar and Madan were fifth and also got 5,000. Prizes were given away by BS Gill, president of Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, and Satish Sarhadi, co-founder of Sarhadi Global Foundation Trust, along with Showket Maqbool, director Forest Hill Golf & Academy.

