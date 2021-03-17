IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CAG sees red on Hisar golf greens
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

CAG sees red on Hisar golf greens

Comptroller and auditor general seeks fixing of responsibility for illegal use of land for teeing off at Haryana Armed Police, Hisar, golf course and revenue of 80.87 lakh generated by its management committee was kept outside the government account
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST

The comptroller and auditor general (CAG) has asked the Haryana government to consider fixing responsibility of those who allowed unauthorised use of government land for playing golf.

In its report on social, general and economic sectors (non-PSUs) ending March 2019, the CAG said the golf course developed on a piece of government land with government resources at third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for more than five years. Also, revenue to the tune of 80.87 lakh generated by its management committee was kept outside the government account, the audit said.

The CAG said that Section 3(a) of the Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act, states that a person shall be deemed to be in unauthorised occupation of any public premises if he enters into possession thereof otherwise than under and in pursuance of any allotment, lease or grant.

Section 3(c)(i) of the Act and rule 3.29 of Punjab Police Rules prohibit the use/lease of public premises without government permission. Rule 4.1 of the Punjab Financial Rules (PFR) provide that the departmental controlling officers should see that all sums due to government are regularly and promptly assessed, realised and credited into the treasury.

Govt resources used for paying power and water charges

The third battalion, HAP, Hisar, occupied 83 acres and imparted training to newly recruited police constables. Of the 83 acres, the commandant, third battalion developed a golf course in 55 acres with the approval of the DGP and formally started the golf course in October 2010 under the name of Haryana Armed Police Green Golf Course.

In November 2013, the golf course was opened to private persons by allowing membership. Private persons were made members to make the course self-sustainable and for generating funds for its upkeep. A managing committee, chaired by the inspector general (IG), Hisar range, was also set up for managing the affairs of the golf course like a private enterprise. The managing committee generated and retained revenue of 80.87 lakh up to December 2018 as membership and maintenance fee, whereas government resources were used on payment of electricity and water charges and deployment of manpower for operation and maintenance of the golf course, the report said.

“Managing the affairs of the golf course through a managing committee and allowing membership to private persons tantamount to leasing it out to a private body as permission from the government was not obtained for constructing the golf course on its land and funds generated by the body were being kept outside the government account and were spent by the body without following the government rules and regulations,” the audit said.

In April 2019, the DGP replied that membership fee and maintenance charges were being deposited in a separate bank account and were managed by a committee headed by IG, Hisar range, and the operation of this account was done as per procedure prescribed in the club’s constitution. All expenditures were incurred strictly as per constitution of the club, the DGP’s reply said.

Golf course leased out without approval

The CAG, however, said the reply was not tenable as funds generated by way of membership and maintenance fee were kept out of the consolidated fund of the state without specific authorisation. Further, government resources were being used for the operation and maintenance of golf course as payments of electricity and water charges were made from government funds and police manpower was deployed for development of the golf course, the audit said.

“Thus, the golf course was leased out to a private body without specific approval of the government by violating provisions of the Haryana Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act and was under unauthorised use of a private body for more than five years. More than two-thirds of the area allotted for the battalion by the government was used for the golf course, without payment of any lease money to the government. The action of the police department was in violation of extant government rules and regulation,” the CAG said.

The matter was referred to the state government in March 2019 and subsequent reminders were issued in June 2019 and May 2020. The government reply was awaited, the audit report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

ED, IT teams raid Samalkha Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties in Haryana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The raids are being carried out at Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house in Samalkha, fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
chandigarh news

HC orders probe into ‘custodial torture’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • The probe was ordered after labour activist Shiv Kumar alleged torture in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
chandigarh news

38 more deaths, 1,475 Covid cases in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Hoshiarpur reported a maximum 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana 245, Patiala 197, Mohali 192 and SBS Nagar 132
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Foodgrain procurement: Existing quality norms to apply but land record a must, FCI tells Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:27 AM IST
It was not practical for farmers to get land records in a short span of time, says Punjab minister Ashu
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

96 test +ve for Covid in Panchkula, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Just within 16 days in March, the district has reported 624 cases, nearly double the cases in February (313), which has taken the total to 11,468
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

No violation of statutory provisions in Kishor appointment by Punjab: HC

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The bench, while dismissing the plea, said that it was of the firm opinion that the petitioners had no locus to challenge the appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The district achieved the highest numbers across Haryana, achieved double the target set by government
READ FULL STORY
Close
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
No arrests have been made so far, but the police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the urban planning department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct, where not external changes are allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali admn gears up to manage patient load amid Covid surge

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The number of active cases has shot up from 636 on March 1 to 1,442 on March 16 and recovery rate has dropped from 95% to 91.7% in the same period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
chandigarh news

Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Police said the 22-year-old from Dera Bassi had checked into the hotel around 3:40pm along with a woman friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CAG tabled its report in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
The CAG tabled its report in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

‘5,144 unauthorised colonies spread in Haryana’

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Till March 2019, as many as 5,144 unauthorised colonies spread across 40sq-km had grown in controlled areas of Haryana, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in its report tabled on the floor of Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CAG observed that revision of the schedule of regular letter of allotment (RLA) resulted in deferment of payment schedule of allottee by 113 to 354 days. (HT FILE)
The CAG observed that revision of the schedule of regular letter of allotment (RLA) resulted in deferment of payment schedule of allottee by 113 to 354 days. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

CAG findings: HSIIDC fails to provide encumbrance-free site to allottee in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The HSIIDC failed to provide encumbrance-free site to an allottee in Gurugram within the prescribed time frame, resulting in deferment of payment schedule leading to loss of interest of 45.96 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP