Calls home cost money, say Ludhiana meritorious school students

Students at the Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana alleged they aren't receiving free telephone services, unlike students in other districts. They have submitted a written request to the school faculty, asking for the same service.

The students explained that since the school is residential, they need to call their parents back home. However, they are charged ₹2 per minute for these calls. One student, who transferred from a school in Mohali last November, said, “Since I joined this school, I have never been able to use the phone for free. There are no landlines in the hostels, and it is costing us money to use the mobile phones available in the canteen. In Mohali, we could always use landlines to call our families without any charge.”

Another student added, “There is no set schedule or time limit for making calls, but usually, hostels provide free phone services in residential schools. Some students have parents with serious health issues and need to call home every two or three days, which costs them about ₹10 per call.”

A female student from Class 11 mentioned in her application that there is no free call service in the girls’ hostel, and it’s not financially viable for them to pay for every call.

In contrast, teachers from other districts have confirmed that they offer free telephone services to their students. Meritorious Union coordinator Rakesh Kumar said that similar issues existed in Bathinda a few years ago, but now students there receive free calling services. “Most meritorious schools provide free calling because students shouldn’t be charged for it,” he said.

However, the officiating principal, Vishwakirat Kahlon, denied these claims. “Mobile phones are available in both the girls’ and boys’ hostels, and students can make one free call per week. Boys might be facing issues because their warden recently resigned, but this will be resolved soon. I will remind the hostels to ensure that students don’t have to pay for their calls,” she assured.