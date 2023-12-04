close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Can hold assembly polls along Lok Sabha elections next year: Haryana CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2023 06:32 AM IST

Khattar, while speaking to journalists at Hisar, said the BJP’s victory in the three states has endorsed the party’s policies and actions taken for the welfare of the people.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that they are ready to hold Vidhan Sabha elections along with the Lok Sabha elections next year, provided the BJPs Central Election Committee gives a go-ahead.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT File)
Khattar, while speaking to journalists at Hisar, said the BJP’s victory in the three states has endorsed the party’s policies and actions taken for the welfare of the people. The public has rejected the politics of slogans, he added.

On the question of an alliance with JJP in Haryana, the CM said a decision will be made when the time is right. He further said that the organisation, up to the level of booth heads, has worked to deliver better results for the BJP in all the states.

Various reasons can be cited for these election results, but the public has endorsed the Central government’s policies, Khattar added.

