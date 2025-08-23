Canada based NGO helps Kashmir artisans with market access, financial support

Meet Paper, a Canada based NGO, has returned this year to help some Kashmiri artisans with financial aid and mentoring. Suri also said that this year’s visit reached more artisans than on many earlier occasions, through direct financial support and mentoring. (File)

The organisation says that it works with artists from vulnerable communities, including in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Sanjay Suri, a Kashmir born member of the organisation, said that they combine ethical and financial support with market access. “The team is also opening new creative verticals for artisans. Recent collaborations fuse Kani, Kalamkari, and Aari techniques with the designing and making of leather and vegan‑leather handbags and purses in Kashmir, “ he said.

Last year, the Meet Paper had handed over the additional profits to artisans after purchasing paper mache handicraft products from some artisans.

“My association with the organisation widened my view on design diversity in handbags and raised my confidence to try new ideas,” said Javed Ahmed Shalla, a Kashmir‑based artist and handbag maker.

“It has also shared genuine profits with my outlet over and above regular billing,” said Javed Ahmed Shalla.