Cane price increased to 416 per quintal, highest in country: Mann

GURDASPUR: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced an increased state advised price (SAP) of ₹416 per quintal for sugarcane for the upcoming crushing season — ₹15 higher than last year’s rate of ₹401 and currently the highest SAP in the country, overtaking Haryana’s ₹415. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced an increased state advised price (SAP) of ₹ 416 per quintal for sugarcane for the upcoming crushing season — ₹ 15 higher than last year’s rate of ₹ 401 and currently the highest SAP in the country, overtaking Haryana’s ₹ 415.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the New Sugar Mill and Co-Generation Plant at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, Mann said Punjab had again become the first state in the country to fix such a high sugarcane price. He said the increase would benefit farmers, particularly in border districts where sugarcane plays a major role in crop diversification.

“Sugarcane serves as an ideal alternative crop that can further strengthen the state’s diversification efforts,” Mann said, urging the Union government to recognise the crop as a viable substitute for water-intensive varieties.

Modernised Gurdaspur mill commissioned

Responding to queries, the CM said he had dedicated the new cooperative sugar mill at Gurdaspur, marking a major milestone in Punjab’s cooperative and agro-industrial sectors. Established in 1980 with an initial capacity of 1,250 tonnes cane per day (TCD), later increased to 2,000 TCD in 1987, the mill has supported sugarcane growers for over four decades.

With the region now producing nearly 80 lakh quintals of sugarcane annually — against the mill’s earlier capacity to crush only 25 lakh quintals — the state government undertook extensive modernisation. The new mill, with an expanded crushing capacity of 5,000 TCD, will enable timely and efficient processing of the region’s output, he said.

Mann said the upgraded sugar complex would enhance processing efficiency, improve sugar quality, boost farmers’ incomes, and sharply reduce transportation burdens. He added that the project would also generate direct and indirect employment for thousands.

Clean energy & financial gains

A state-of-the-art sulphurless refined sugar plant has been installed to produce premium-grade sugar. The project also includes a 28.5 MW co-generation power plant, designed to export 20 MW of surplus electricity to PSPCL, the CM said, adding the power export is expected to generate approximately ₹20 crore annually during each crushing season, bolstering the mill’s financial stability.

Mann said the number of farmers supplying cane to the mill is projected to rise from 2,850 at present to nearly 7,025, reducing dependence on distant private mills and saving farmers significant time and transportation costs.

New institutions announced

Responding to local demands, Mann announced that the long-pending proposal for a medical college in the region would soon be fulfilled, with the state moving towards establishing Punjab as an educational hub in the medical field. He also said a government college for girls is being set up in Tarn Taran to expand higher education opportunities for young women.

Work is also underway on constructing a new overbridge on the railway line at Jandiala Guru to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Launches new sugar brand

Earlier, the CM launched the new consumer brand “Fateh Sugar”, unveiling one-kilogram packs of refined, caster and icing sugar, along with 5-gram sachets. Manufactured at the Batala Cooperative Sugar Mill, these sulphur-free products are expected to generate additional revenue while offering consumers high-quality premium sugar.

Takes dig at BJP

Taking a dig at state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, Mann urged him to ensure that Punjab receives ₹1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister as “token relief” during the recent floods. He said BJP leaders should focus on securing Punjab’s rightful share from the Centre rather than engaging in “political blame game”. Mann asserted he would not tolerate any attempt to alter the status of Chandigarh or Panjab University.

BJP hits back

Hitting back, BJP’s state working president Ashwani Sharma accused the CM of telling lies on the issue of ₹11,600 crore financial assistance announced by the PM for flood-hit Punjab two-and-a-half months ago. Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks during a visit to Gurdaspur, Sharma said that Mann was making these statements because he was influenced by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s style. He said that Mann should ask the chief secretary of Punjab to write to the central government stating that ₹1,600 crore financial aid has not been received. “Send me a copy of that letter as well, so that I can take up the matter with the Centre. If the chief secretary does not send such a letter, then your allegations stand exposed as false,” he posted on X.