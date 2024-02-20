Capt Amarinder, daughter Jai Inder meet PM Modi, sure of resolution of farmers’ issue

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his daughter and state women’s wing leader Jai Inder Kaur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening and discussed issues related to farmers. Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his daughter and state women’s wing leader Jai Inder Kaur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

In a post on X, Capt Amarinder said: “Had a detailed meeting with PM Narendra Modi ji on wide-ranging issues related to Punjab, including the issues concerning the farmers.” He expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon to everybody’s satisfaction.

Jai Inder is the president of the Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing protest by farmers, mostly from Punjab, who on Monday rejected the Centre’s proposal to procure pulses, maize and cotton at a minimum support price (MSP) by government agencies for five years and reiterated their call to march to the national capital, seeking a legal guarantee for the MSP regime, among other demands.

Jakhar blames CM Mann for failure of talks

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on X: “It is most unfortunate that the negotiations between the farmers and the central government have not fructifed. With (chief minister) Bhagwant Mann himself - of all the people - acting as the advocate of the farmers, these negotiations were destined to fail because he had everything to gain from the failure of the talks. Not only would he now be able to show the central government in bad light but also redirect those farmers to Delhi who had initially wanted to march to Chandigarh. Sure enough, he has succeeded in this mission by jeopardising the sincere efforts of both the farmers and the central ministerial team to arrive at a solution.”

“Punjab wonders who gave the vakalat nama (authority) to represent the farmers to such a person - who has not only backtracked on his promise to provide MSP within five minutes of the formation of his government but has also cheated Punjab farmers on the compensation for flood damage,” Jakhar added.