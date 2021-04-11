Capt govt failed in putting up a strong case: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has said that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had failed in putting up a proper case in the 2015 Kotkapura violence incident. “Captain government’s advocate general, who has a team of 150 advocates has proved to be the most failed AG ever as it could not even manage to win a single case for Punjab,” he added.

Mann said by not roping in a better advocate for such a big case was a well-planned conspiracy of the Captain government. “In the case related to appointment of Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, in which petitions were moved by senior IPS officers, including Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the government had taken the services of former Union minister P Chidambaram to fight the case,” Mann said.

“Also, in the Ansari case, the Captain government spent big money on senior advocates. If Chidambaram and other senior advocates can be brought in other cases, then why not for important cases like this one?” said Mann.

“Parkash Singh Badal had taken back the cases against Captain Amarinder and now Captain is paying that debt with interest. Both Captain and Badals are in cahoots,” he added.