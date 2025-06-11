Car claims scooterist’s life in Mohali’s Phase 1

A 62-year-old man died after being hit by a car near Diplast Chowk in Phase 1 on Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Green Enclave, Balongi, in Mohali. (HT)

The car fled the spot after the collision. But police have identified the vehicle, and are working to trace and arrest the driver.

According to police, he was on his way to the LIC office on his scooter on Monday afternoon. As he reached Diplast Chowk, a car, bearing registration number JK08-F-8688, rammed into his scooter from behind. The impact threw him several feet away, leaving him with severe head injuries.

A resident rushed the victim to the civil hospital, Phase 6, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim used to run a private workshop in Mohali. His family was informed by the police soon after the accident. His son arrived at the hospital and identified the body.

Investigating officer Shyam Singh said, “The car involved in the accident has been identified through its number plate. We are in the process of gathering details of the owner and the driver. We’ll get the details soon. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being reviewed.”

Police sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. A case under Section 281(rash driving) and 106(2) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Phase 1 police station.