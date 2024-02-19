Car crash leaves student, trader dead in Mohali

A 40-year-old car trader and a 21-year-old college student were killed after their cars collided near the Sector 79/80 intersection on Airport Road in the wee hours of Sunday. The mangled remains of the Mahindra Scorpio car that collided with a Toyota Innova near the Sector 79/80 intersection on Airport Road. A student of DAV College and a car trader were among the deceased. (HT PHOTO)

While Arya Sharma, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, was in a Mahindra Scorpio car, the other deceased, Mohammad Aslam Mir, was driving a Toyota Innova.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Mir, who dealt in the sale and purchase of used cars, hailed from Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma belonged to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, said police.

They said Mir was driving back home from Gujarat after purchasing a second-hand Innova. As he reached the Sector 79/80 intersection on Airport Road, the Scorpio rammed into his vehicle from the side, killing him on the spot.

The Scorpio was being driven by Sharma’s friend Arjun Suria, also a student and a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, who was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence on the complaint of Farooq Ahmed Pakharpura of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma was sitting next to Suria.

The duo, along with three more friends, all students of DAV College, were headed from Sector 78 to Chandigarh when the collision took place.

Onlookers informed the Police Control Room (PCR), following which teams from PCR wing and Sohana police responded to the scene and rushed the victims to Sohana hospital.

But Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Other four occupants of the car are still under treatment, as per police.

Autopsy of the deceased was conducted at the Mohali civil hospital, following which the bodies were handed to their families.