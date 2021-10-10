Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Car driver who ran over sleeping labourer in Chandigarh nabbed
chandigarh news

Car driver who ran over sleeping labourer in Chandigarh nabbed

The accused,Saurav Gupta, 36, was reversing his car when he ran over the victim, Ram Swaroop, 23, at a Manimajra market in Chandigarh on Thursday night
Chandigarh police caught Saurav Gupta with the help of CCTV footage that captured his fleeing car. (Reuters File Photo)
Chandigarh police caught Saurav Gupta with the help of CCTV footage that captured his fleeing car. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested the car driver who ran over an asleep labourer while reversing his vehicle in a parking lot in Manimajra on Thursday night.

The accused, Saurav Gupta, 36, is a resident of Manimajra and owns a utensils shop in Manimajra.

According to police, the deceased, Ram Swaroop, 23, was sleeping in the parking lot, where Gupta had parked his car to buy some products from the market.

After his purchase, while reversing his vehicle, he ran over Swaroop and sped away. A seriously injured Swaroop was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police found CCTV footage that had captured the offending vehicle and its registration number, which helped them nab Gupta.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and later released on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out