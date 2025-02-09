Car falls into gorge in Shimla, 2 killed

Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Shimla’s Chopal area, police said on Saturday. Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Shimla’s Chopal area, police said on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Ramkrishan Sharma and Surjit Singh, both residents of Badlavag village in Chopal. The accident took place near Chambi on the Chopal-Jhina road on Friday evening. The victims were on their way from Chambi to Badlavag when the car reportedly lost control and plunged into a gorge.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown. Locals informed the police after which the bodies were retrieved from the ditch and initiated further proceedings.