Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Carjacking kingpin held after encounter in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 26, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The arrested accused, who has been identified as Sarovar Singh, got injured when he was shot in his leg by the police. He is undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The Patiala police on Monday arrested the main accused in a carjacking case that took place on November 21 after a brief encounter on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road and seized a .32 bore pistol from his possession.

The Patiala police on Monday arrested the main accused in a carjacking case that took place on November 21 after a brief encounter on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road and seized a .32 bore pistol from his possession. (HT Photo)
The Patiala police on Monday arrested the main accused in a carjacking case that took place on November 21 after a brief encounter on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road and seized a .32 bore pistol from his possession. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, who has been identified as Sarovar Singh, got injured when he was shot in his leg by the police. He is undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Police said Sarovar along with his unidentified accomplices had snatched the Thar SUV from a Nabha resident after getting into the car on the pretext of taking the SUV for a round before purchasing it. The victim, Chirag Chhabra, wanted to sell his SUV and the arrested accused along with his aides had come as possible buyers.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Dr Nanak Singh said Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh’s team got a tip-off regarding the movement of the stolen SUV on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road following which a naka was set up.

“When our officers asked the accused to stop the vehicle on the naka,

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On