Carjacking kingpin held after encounter in Patiala

The Patiala police on Monday arrested the main accused in a carjacking case that took place on November 21 after a brief encounter on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road and seized a .32 bore pistol from his possession. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, who has been identified as Sarovar Singh, got injured when he was shot in his leg by the police. He is undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Police said Sarovar along with his unidentified accomplices had snatched the Thar SUV from a Nabha resident after getting into the car on the pretext of taking the SUV for a round before purchasing it. The victim, Chirag Chhabra, wanted to sell his SUV and the arrested accused along with his aides had come as possible buyers.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Dr Nanak Singh said Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh’s team got a tip-off regarding the movement of the stolen SUV on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass road following which a naka was set up.

“When our officers asked the accused to stop the vehicle on the naka,