Case against Alka Lamba: Congress leaders throng Rupnagar SSP office
Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday returned without being questioned by the police in a criminal conspiracy case registered against her at the Sadar Police Station, Rupnagar, for amplifying the alleged video of Kumar Vishwas against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Rupnagar SSP office witnessed a high drama as hundreds of Congress workers led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa thronged the office along with Lamba, who was asked to join the investigation. Former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his support for Lamba, but didn’t join the protest. He spoke to the media, criticised Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and left the venue.
Lamba along with Congressmen went to the SSP office and told SSP Sandeep Garg that she was available for the questioning. The party workers claimed that the police had registered the case on the basis of a false complaint as no such incident of violence with AAP workers had taken place. However, the SSP asked them to join the investigation.
As the Congressmen reached the police station, the police asked Lamba to sit. She waited for an hour but the officials didn’t question her and said she would be summoned again for questioning as on Wednesday the file was with the high court in connection with a writ petition filed by Kumar Vishwas, who is the main accused in the case. Lamba claimed that the police were harassing her. It was the police who summoned her on April 26 for recording a statement but didn’t allow her to join the investigation.
“Today again they didn’t record the statement and said they will summon me again,” she said.
The Congress leaders accused the Punjab Police of acting at the behest of AAP leadership. “The AAP convener is using the Punjab Police to browbeat his political opponents. No such incident has taken place in Ropar on which the FIR has been based. We will against injustice and undemocratic use of power by AAP,” said Bajwa in his address to workers.
Warring said Congress will not let the police unleash vendetta on Congress workers. He alleged that Mann was working under the direction of the Delhi leadership.
Warring said the police had no answer about the reason behind the registration of the criminal case against Lamba.
“Delhi is running the show, not the MLAs who were elected by the people of Punjab,” he said.
-
Canada-based gangster Duneke’s three aides arrested with 6 pistols in Faridkot
Faridkot : Police have arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group and recovered six pistols from their possession in Faridkot on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Afeem, of Dogar Basti, Mantar Singh of Ramuwala village and Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot district. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Faridkot sadar police station.
-
Punjab fully prepared to tackle Covid surge: CM
Chandigarh : Punjab chef minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state was fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases. 5.11 lakh people have also got the booster dose. The CM said there are 1,236 beds in Government Medical College, Amritsar, 1,450 in Government Medical College, Patiala, and 1,025 in Government Medical College, Faridkot. There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.
-
Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax regime and reduce oil prices to give relief to common people. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP's state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years.
-
Delhi: Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 2nd day, shrouds areas in toxic haze
The massive fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill in north west Delhi on Tuesday continued for the second day, enveloping the localities around the waste mountain in a thick toxic haze, with the firefighting operation continuing till late Wednesday evening. A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official overseeing the landfill management said that the blaze has been controlled, but some inner parts continue to smoulder which is generating a lot of smoke.
-
Punjab govt scraps sand mining contract in Ropar cluster
The Punjab government has terminated the sand mining contract in Ropar cluster while forfeiting the security of contractors who were operating the Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters. The development comes days after the mining department had terminated the contracts of Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters while suspending the contracts in Ropar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur clusters. The Ferozepur cluster also covers Moga, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, and Faridkot districts, while the other cluster comprises Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics