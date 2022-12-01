Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Case registered day after cabinet minister raids mining site in Kharar

Case registered day after cabinet minister raids mining site in Kharar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Police have booked an unidentified person in connection to an illegal sand mining case in Kharar under sections of Mining Act at Majri Police Station.

The state cabinet minister and Kharar MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan raided a vacant plot in Abhipur village, Kharar on Tuesday after she received a tip off that illegal mining was carried out at the site. (Representational Image/HT File)
The state cabinet minister and Kharar MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan raided a vacant plot in Abhipur village, Kharar on Tuesday after she received a tip off that illegal mining was carried out at the site. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Day after state cabinet minister and Kharar MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan raided a vacant plot in Abhipur village, Kharar, in connection to an illegal sand mining case, an unidentified person was booked by Majri police on Wednesday.

The case was registered following the complaint lodged by Harpreet Singh, mining officer, Mohali.

The mining officer in his complaint stated that no earthmover or tipper was found at the site.

“We have registered the case and are still investigating the allegations. After the probe, we will identify and nominate the accused by name”, said a police officer.

Police have booked the unidentified person under sections of Mining Act at Majri Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out