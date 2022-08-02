Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker

A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday.

In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton.

The 31-year-old complainant, Bittu of Indira Colony in Manimajra, said, “On the evening of July 30, I had gone to purchase some vegetables around 7pm when Chandigarh Police personnel signalled me to stop. As soon as I slowed down, one of the cops started hitting me with a baton. He then pulled me off the bike, and started kicking me. Later, the police personnel pressured me to tell doctors at the Manimajra hospital I was taken for examination that I had sustained the injuries after falling from the motorcycle. However, CCTV footage revealed the facts of the matter.”

The police said a team was patrolling the area when they spotted Bittu driving without a helmet and signalled him to stop, but he drove past them. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.