CBI arrests J&K officer, govt lecturer in 2.3 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir administrative services (JKAS) and a government lecturer for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹2.3 lakh.

The JKAS officer has been identified as Sajad Ahmed, who was posted as chief accounts officer at the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, and the lecturer as Shokat Ali, who was posted at the Government Polytechnic College in Jammu.

Both the officials were caught red-handed, a CBI spokesperson said.

“It was alleged that Ahmed had sought a bribe of ₹2.3 lakh through Ali from the complainant for processing payment in respect of bills submitted by his firm,” he added. The complainant had carried out some works under a contract.

During verification, allegations mentioned in the complaint were found to be genuine and accordingly, a trap was laid by the CBI and the accused persons were caught red-handed, the spokesperson said. Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.

“The accused will be produced before the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu on Thursday,” he added.

The case against them has been registered under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.