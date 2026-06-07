New Delhi, The CBI has conducted searches at six locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Delhi-NCR in connection with an alleged ₹661 crore fraud involving the siphoning of government funds from departments of the Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration, officials said on Sunday. CBI conducts searches in ₹661 cr IDFC First Bank-AU Finance Bank fraud case

The searches were carried out on Friday at premises linked to senior Haryana cadre public servants and Noida-based Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its director as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank, an official statement said.

According to the agency, the fraud affected eight departments of the Haryana government and two departments of the Union Territory of Chandigarh - Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society .

"During investigation evidences have surfaced suggesting that the public servants had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated in opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof," the statement said.

The agency alleged that the public servants received undue advantages for facilitating the transactions and failing to act against the irregularities.

The investigating agency also alleged that Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd received proceeds of crime in its bank account, which were later transferred to the personal account of its director.

"Incriminating documents, digital devices, property documents and other relevant material were seized during the search operations," the agency said.

The probe stems from one case taken over from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and two cases originally registered by the Economic Offences Wing police station in Chandigarh.

The cases relate to alleged criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds and related offences committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants, the agency said.

The CBI said it has already filed its first chargesheet before a special court in Panchkula detailing the alleged role of public servants from the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

The chargesheet also outlined the alleged modus operandi used to siphon off government funds parked with the IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank, it said.

The investigation is continuing and additional chargesheets will be filed against other accused found involved in the case, it added.

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