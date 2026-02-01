CBI court allows accused cop to wear seized jewellery for nephew’s wedding

A CBI court has allowed a Chandigarh police inspector to temporarily retrieve her gold jewellery worth around ₹30 lakh from a frozen bank locker for a period of 15 days to attend her nephew’s wedding. The locker will be opened in the presence of the investigating officer and the entire process will be videographed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The jewellery had been seized by the CBI in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against Paramjit Kaur and her husband, police inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in 2024.

The court directed that the jewellery must be re-deposited in the locker on or before February 16, after the wedding festivities conclude. The locker will be opened in the presence of the investigating officer (IO), and the entire process will be videographed. The accused will also be required to furnish bonds of ₹80 lakh.

The DA case was registered against Harinder, then posted as inspector in the operation cell, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Paramjit, also an inspector, on the basis of a complaint by the CBI. The agency alleged that the accused amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of ₹1.47 crore, or 80.3%, during the period from January 1, 2017, to February 28, 2021.

Harinder was later named as an accused in a trap case registered by the CBI in 2023 against a Chandigarh police constable. During a search of his Sector 36 residence, the CBI recovered the key to a bank locker held in the name of Paramjit.

The applicant submitted before the court that the prosecution agency has not yet filed the chargesheet in the DA case. She further said that she had voluntarily handed over the locker keys during the investigation and claimed that the jewellery had been acquired through lawful means.

Opposing the plea, the CBI argued that the locker was sealed to preserve material evidence and prevent tampering or removal of articles during the pendency of the investigation. The agency maintained that the contents of the locker have a direct nexus with the case and that the applicant’s personal requirement to attend a wedding cannot override the interests of a fair investigation.