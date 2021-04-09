CBI frames charges against 7 in 2017 double murder case

Panchkula The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court has framed charges in the January 2017 double murder at Chautala village of Haryana’s Sirsa district, wherein two men were gunned down at a kinnow waxing plant.

The court of Sushil Kumar Garg, special CBI judge, Panchkula, framed charges under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Chhotu Ram Bhat, Mahendra aka Gangajal, Sukhwinder aka Minda, Mukhram aka Kalu, Sukhdeep Singh, Harsimrandeep Singh and Sukhpreet Singh aka Budha. “Further a prima facie case for commission of offences punishable under Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, is made out against accused Harsimrandeep Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Chhotu Ram Bhat, Mukhram and Mahendra,” the court said.

The case was argued by senior public prosecutor KP Singh. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing on July 16. The accused, who are in jail, will be produced through viceo-conferencing.

In January 2017, two men, Satbir Punia (40) and Amit Saharan (38), were gunned down in the office of a kinnow waxing plant of one Pradeep Godara at Chautala village of Sirsa. The assailants came in a vehicle and started firing indiscriminately immediately on entering the office where Satbir and Amit were sitting.

The FIR was registered on January 12, 2017, Dabwali sadar police station in Sirsa district.

In 2018, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the CBI to probe, after Navina, the widow of late Amit Saharan, requested for transferring the investigation of the case. The CBI had filed charge sheet on December 15, 2020.