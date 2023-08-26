Airhostess’death: CBI court frames charges against MD, dentist of Gurugram hospital

A CBI special court on Friday framed charges against the managing director (MD) and a dentist of a private hospital in Gurugram, in connection with the death of Rosy Sangma, a GoAir airhostess from Nagaland, in June 2021. A CBI special court on Friday framed charges against the managing director (MD) and a dentist of a private hospital in Gurugram, in connection with the death of Rosy Sangma, a GoAir airhostess from Nagaland, in June 2021. (Representational image)

The court of special judge (CBI) Haryana at Panchkula, Rajeev Goyal framed charges against Dr Anuj Bishnoi, managing director of Alfaa Health Care Hospital, and a dentist at the hospital, Dr Anjali Ashk, and the deferred the case to January 8, 2024, when the court will begin recording evidence.

“From perusal of challan documents, a prima facie case for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 120-B IPC r/w (read with) 304 (Part-II) and 465 of IPC and substantives offences under Section 304 (Part-II) and 465 of IPC is made out against accused Dr Anuj Bishnoi and Dr Anjali Askh alias Askh, to which they have pleaded not guilty and claimed trial,” read the order of the court.

The court has now summoned three witnesses on January 8, when the court begins recording evidence.

The CBI had registered a case in August 2022, under Sections 304A, 120B and 465 against Dr Anuj Bishnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk.

The CBI had taken over investigation after leaders from the North-East urged home minister Amit Shah to order a thorough probe into the death of Sangma and her nephew Samuel.

As per the CBI, Sangma had suffered pain in both hands and right leg with loose motions and heavy menstrual bleeding on June 23, 2021. She was brought by her two brothers and nephew Samuel to the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, Gurugram, on June 24. The CBI had claimed that Sangma had died due to the negligence on the part of Dr Anuj Bishnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk.

The CBI had alleged that Ashk, a dentist, had treated Sangma, who was bleeding and had no knowledge of gynaecology issues. The CBI had alleged that in her assessment note, Ashk mentioned that Sangma should be given four units of blood and the opinion of a gynaecologist be taken but neither the gynaecologist was called for six hours, nor blood transfused for five hours, resulting in Sangma’s death.

