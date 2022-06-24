CBI probe should be ordered in ‘rare and exceptional cases’: HC
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be entrusted with a probe into a criminal case in “rare and exceptional cases” so as to not unnecessarily burden it with routine matters, as it dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry by the CBI into an FIR in a cheating case.
The court was hearing a plea from one Mandeep Singh, who had approached high court earlier this year with a plea that probe into an FIR registered by Bathinda police in a case of cheating be handed over to CBI or an independent agency.
“..issuance of directions for an investigation to be conducted by the CBI should be in rare and exceptional cases so as not to unnecessarily burden the premier investigating agency with routine matters unless there are grave allegations against senior officers of the state administration or in cases having inter-state ramifications etc., of course these situations being merely illustrative and not exhaustive,” the bench of justice JS Bedi asserted.
Anything extraordinary for this court to either entrust the investigation to the CBI or in the alternative to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter, is not made out, the court said, dismissing the plea.
The petitioner had claimed that neither the police were conducting the investigation in a fair and
impartial manner, nor has presented the challan in the case in question. The government upon notice had apprised the court that a cancellation report has been submitted and that petitioner could avail of other remedies in accordance with law.
The bench observed that there is no doubt that the high court has inherent powers to transfer the investigation from one agency to another, including to the CBI, if the facts so warrant, but the same should be done in some rare and exceptional case, otherwise the CBI would be flooded with a large number of cases making it impossible to properly investigate each of them.
Taking note of various judgments, the court further added that while it is open to the high court in appropriate cases to give directions for prompt and proper investigation, it should not issue directions to the investigating agency to submit a final report within a particular time frame, that would amount to unwarranted interference with the investigation.
“The contours of the investigation can also not be delineated by a court and no order for filing of a chargesheet or arrest of an accused can be issued,” the court further said.
In view of the state’s claims that a cancellation report has been submitted, the court said that the petitioner has the option of opposing the same and also has a right to file a private complaint.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL strikes chord, calls to protect Punjab’s river waters
With more than 18.5 million (1.85 crore) views in 24 hours, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song SYL, which that talks about the deep-rooted controversial issues of Punjab, was trending as the number one video globally on YouTube on Friday evening. The song, which was released from Moose Wala's official YouTube account at 6pm on Thursday, has got 2.5 million (25 lakh) likes on the online video sharing website.
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress, Left after SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi
HT Correspondent Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed the Congress and Left parties after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by the court-appointed special investigation team to the then chief minister Narendra Modi and others while ruling out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots.
75 cyclists to participate in mountain biking fest in Kalyan on Sunday
Cyclists from across the city and other parts of the State will have a mountain biking experience at Kalyan's Rayate village on Sunday in the third mountain biking fest (off road cycle race) organised by Kalyan Cyclist Foundation. The fest will see around 75 participants from across Maharashtra. The race will be undertaken in two formats – three laps of 10km long track and two stages of 1km race.
Mangrove cell to register case on illegal debris dumping in mangroves in Kharghar
After several complaints by members of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group on illegal debris dumping on the wetland at Kharghar Sector 25, the mangrove cell officials paid a visit to the spot. A team from the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department, led by Range Forest Officer Sudhir L Manjare, visited the place on Wednesday evening.
Number of births decreases, deaths increases in Thane city in last 2 years
In the last two years, the number of births has decreased while the number of deaths has increased within the Thane city. While 2019 recorded 23,985 births, 2020 saw a considerable decrease at 22,203 births while last year, only 19,430 births were registered. Among the total 48,698 deaths that have been recorded from 2020 till now, 2,023 were of children. In 2019, there were only around 12,721 recorded deaths. The number increased drastically in 2020.
