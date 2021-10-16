CBSE Class 10, 12 students give mixed response to exams being held in two terms

Students in Haryana gave mixed response to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing that it will hold board exams for Class 10 and 12 in two terms, with the first term taking place in November-December 2021.

The Haryana government had opened schools for Classes 9 to 12 on July 16 and the main subjects’ exam for Classes 10 and 12 under the CBSE board will start from November 24.

Students got just four months to prepare for their first term exam in which multiple choice questions will be asked.

Most students who hail from rural and semi-rural areas said they faced a tough time while adapting to online education system from March 2020 to July 2021.

Kareena, a Class 12 medical student hailing from Dwarka village in Charkhi Dadri, said their teachers have completed 50% syllabus and they were happy to go back to offline classes.

“The online classes come were a big challenge for teachers and students from March 2020 to July this year. We were relieved that we were back to offline classes and now CBSE has announced dates of first term exams,” she said.

“Our first term exams will be an evaluation of our performance and will reveal Covid and post-Covid impact on students’ education. It is good to conduct first term exams as everyone has fear that a third wave might hit the country,” she added.

Aman Malik, a non-medical student, said his studies were affected a lot in the last 15 months and he faced poor connectivity issues during online classes.

“If schools had not been resumed for physical classes, I won’t be able to get good marks. Offline classes are the best way of teaching. We got less time to revise the syllabus but it is good that our performance will be reviewed. The pandemic has adversely affected our studies and online education has created a digital divide between us and students studying in big cities,” he added.

Vajir Arya, principal of Arya Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani, said they have covered the entire syllabus of Classes 10 and 12 for the first term exams.

“Online education has not benefited students and their results might have worsened if the offline classes had not been resumed,” Aryan said.

“Most students hailing from rural and semi-urban areas faced poor internet connectivity issues and teachers lacked in adapting to online mode. Most parents could not afford to purchase separate phones for their children. We are happy that CBSE has decided to conduct exams in two terms,” he added.

The time period for the first term exam will be 90 minutes from 11.30AM to 1PM and the OMR sheets are to be submitted in the exam control room by 1.30PM. CBSE has asked schools to evaluate the OMR sheets between 01.30PM to 5PM and submit the sheets to CBSE by 5PM the same evening.

Marks of first term will be considered while declaring results of second term in March-April. No students will be declared pass, fail or compartment after the first term.