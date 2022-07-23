CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage

With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results released on Friday.

It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Here too, both regions have scored better than the national pass percentage of 94.40%.

This year, not even a single case of cheating or unfair means was reported from either Panchkula or Chandigarh region.

Also at 4.11% (5,646), the number of those given compartment in the results was more in Chandigarh region, in comparison to 3.30% (5294) in Panchkula region.

The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years. In 2019, when the two regions – Panchkula and Chandigarh – were combined, the figure was 14,000 and was 26,000 in 2018.

Girls outshine boys in both regions

Just like the Class 12, girls in Class 10 too fared better than boys. This even as the number of girls taking the exam was lesser than boys.

In Panchkula region, 1.60 lakh students appeared, out of which 95,303 were boys and 65,257 were girls.

In Chandigarh region, the pass percentage of girls was 96.54% , which was 2.06 % more than boys, who scored 94.48 % pass percentage. Here, 1.37 lakh students appeared, out of which 59,774 were girls.

Among the states and union territories of the two regions, Jammu and Kashmir scored maximum pass percentage. Here 11,712 students appeared, of which 4,760 were girls.

It was followed by Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In Union Territory Chandigarh, 1,37,343 students appeared, out of which 59,774 were girls and 77,569 boys. Of these, 130,994 (95.38 percent) passed, including 96.54% girls and 94.48% boys. UT Ladakh stood at the last place with pass percentage of 91.59%. Here, 820 students including 432 girls appeared.

