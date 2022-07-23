CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results released on Friday.
It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Here too, both regions have scored better than the national pass percentage of 94.40%.
This year, not even a single case of cheating or unfair means was reported from either Panchkula or Chandigarh region.
Also at 4.11% (5,646), the number of those given compartment in the results was more in Chandigarh region, in comparison to 3.30% (5294) in Panchkula region.
The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years. In 2019, when the two regions – Panchkula and Chandigarh – were combined, the figure was 14,000 and was 26,000 in 2018.
Girls outshine boys in both regions
Just like the Class 12, girls in Class 10 too fared better than boys. This even as the number of girls taking the exam was lesser than boys.
In Panchkula region, 1.60 lakh students appeared, out of which 95,303 were boys and 65,257 were girls.
In Chandigarh region, the pass percentage of girls was 96.54% , which was 2.06 % more than boys, who scored 94.48 % pass percentage. Here, 1.37 lakh students appeared, out of which 59,774 were girls.
Among the states and union territories of the two regions, Jammu and Kashmir scored maximum pass percentage. Here 11,712 students appeared, of which 4,760 were girls.
It was followed by Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In Union Territory Chandigarh, 1,37,343 students appeared, out of which 59,774 were girls and 77,569 boys. Of these, 130,994 (95.38 percent) passed, including 96.54% girls and 94.48% boys. UT Ladakh stood at the last place with pass percentage of 91.59%. Here, 820 students including 432 girls appeared.
CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls.
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “We should strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” he said.
Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.
SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition
With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.
