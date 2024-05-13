CBSE Class 12 results: Chandigarh region ranked 7th as pass percentage slips to 91.09%

The Chandigarh region stood seventh in the country with a pass percentage of 91.09% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam result on Monday. Students celebrating after the CBSE Class 12 results were declared in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The pass percentage of Chandigarh region, comprising Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, registered a dip as compared to last year’s 91.84%. The region was fifth in the country last year.

The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, was ranked eighth in the country with a pass percentage of 90.26%. There was an improvement in the result as compared to last year’s pass percentage of 86.93%. The region was ranked ninth last year.

More than 16.21 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam this time. Of the 16 CBSE regions, the Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91%, while the Prayagraj region reported the lowest at 78.25%.

Of the 1.2 lakh students who appeared in the Chandigarh region, 1.09 lakh passed, while in the Panchkula region, 1.36 lakh of the 1.51 lakh students cleared the board exam.

In both regions, girls performed better than boys even this year in terms of pass percentage.

J&K shines, Ladakh slips

Jammu and Kashmir emerged as the best performer in the Chandigarh region with a pass percentage of 94.45%. A total of 8,797 students had taken the exams in J&K. Punjab, where 89,326 appeared in the exam, was second with a pass percentage of 91.94%. Chandigarh came next with 90.24% of the 20,156 students clearing the exam. Ladakh was the worst performer with only 53.01% of the 2,307 students who appeared, clearing it. Last year, Ladakh was the best performer in Chandigarh region with a pass percentage of 95.32% when 577 students had taken the exam.

In Panchkula region, Himachal Pradesh, with a pass percentage of 94.53%, outperformed Haryana that scored 89.94%. A total of 10,533 students appeared in the exam this year, while 1,40,812 students appeared in Haryana.

Navodayas best in Panchkula region

With a 99.66 pass percentage, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) excelled in Panchkula region, while the pass percentage in JNVs in Chandigarh region was 98.48%.

The pass percentage for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in the Chandigarh region was 99.23%, while in the Panchkula region it was 99.42%.

The pass percentage of government schools in Chandigarh was 85.09%, while for government-aided institutions it was 90.62%. For independent institutes, it was 91.70%.

In Panchkula region, the pass percentage of government schools was 73.03%, while for independent students, it was 92.24%. The pass percentage for Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) was 100%.

RESULT SNAPSHOT (PASS PERCENTAGE)

State/UT Total Boys Girls

Ladakh 53.01 51.08 54.05

J&K 94.45 92.67 96.79

Himachal Pradesh 94.53 92.95 96.41

Punjab 91.94 89.32 94.92

Haryana 89.94 87.16 93.69

Chandigarh 90.24 87.99 92.80