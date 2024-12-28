CBSE, ISTM conduct two-day ‘Training of Trainers’ session at Chandigarh Baptist School-45

The two day ‘Training of Trainers (ToT)’ programme organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and department of personnel and training (DoPT) concluded successfully today at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45-D. Intensive training sessions during the programme were led by some of the most experienced and accomplished trainers. (HT Photo)

The programme is designed to create a robust network of 15,000 CBSE resource persons across India, focused on equipping educators with advanced skills and innovative methodologies to enhance the quality of education. This was the second training session in the series held in Chandigarh and witnessed the participation of 75 resource persons from the region.

Intensive training sessions during the programme were led by some of the most experienced and accomplished trainers in the field and included Rajiv Manjhi, ISTM director and joint secretary, Government of India; Ramandeep Kaur, deputy CBSE secretary and IJ Mittal, DoPT master trainer.

This initiative represents a critical step in the ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education in India by equipping resource persons with cutting-edge pedagogical tools and methodologies. The session provided participants with hands-on training, practical insights, and cutting-edge educational strategies, reinforcing their ability to serve as resource persons in their respective regions and further mentor thousands of CBSE teachers across the country, ensuring the benefits of this initiative reach classrooms nationwide.

Speaking at the session, Ramandeep Kaur emphasised, “Empowering educators with advanced skills and knowledge is fundamental to achieving transformative growth in the education sector. The TOT programme is a significant stride toward creating a vibrant and resourceful community of educators.”

The Chandigarh chapter of TOT underscores the government’s commitment to building a robust educational framework and fostering a culture of continuous learning. The programme promises to set the stage for impactful change, heralding a brighter future for educators and students alike.