Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Chandigarh Citizens Foundation hosts ‘Evening of Stories’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:28 am IST

The discussion explored the historical and human dimensions of the partitions that shaped the subcontinent and how their legacy continues to influence modern South Asia.

The Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF), in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers India, hosted a discussion titled “An Evening of Stories, History & Conversation” at the Open Air Theatre, Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19.

The highlight of the evening was an engaging dialogue with Sam Dalrymple, author of the critically acclaimed book “Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia”.

General VP Malik (Retd), president of the CCF and former chief of the Indian Army, emphasised the foundation’s mission to create spaces for civic learning, cultural engagement and public dialogue in the city.

Gen Malik, Vini Mahajan, CCF vice-president, and Dalrymple jointly unveiled the book. The event was attended by senior members of the armed forces, civil administration, academia, industry and the city’s cultural fraternity.

