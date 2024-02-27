CCPCR inspects playway schools in Chandigarh, found discrepancies

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) headed by chairperson Shipra Bansal made a surprise inspection visit to three play schools of the city on Monday. CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal strictly instructed the schools to take immediate steps to check out all the loopholes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They have made a list of discrepancies and sent them to the schools for their response. The team checked the whole premises including corridors, washrooms, play areas, classrooms, CCTV cameras and school buses.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to information shared by CCPCR, they found discrepancies at Eurokids Preschool in Sector 37 such as improper record of the staff and no police verification of the teaching and non-teaching staff. There are two school buses run by a private contractor. On checking, the team found that pollution and insurance certificates have expired of buses and also no police verification of the drivers and attendants had been done. Further, the team found that a staff member was looking after a specially-abled child without any proper qualification, school was missing out on a counsellor. There were no display boards mentioning the child help line number and other child protection agencies.

CCPCR added, at St Stephen’s Preparatory School in Sector 46, there were also no display boards mentioning the number of relevant child protection agencies. Also the first-aid box was not well maintained. The concerned school had only one special educator and no school counsellor. The school had three buses owned by a private contractor out of which the pollution certificate of one bus had expired.

The team found that Stepping Stones Play School in Sector 38 had no major discrepancies.

Bansal strictly instructed the schools to take immediate steps to check out all the loopholes. She said, “Time has been given to the schools to address any shortcomings. We have visited other schools as well in the past and the purpose is not to penalise the schools but for constructive criticism and to ensure that rules and regulations are followed,” she added.