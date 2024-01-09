CCPCR team discovers madarsa in Manimajra in poor condition

During a surprise inspection on Monday, a team from the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) found the madarsa Ezahul-Uloom Mujaddidi in Manimajra to be in poor condition. Madarsa head Maulvi Mohd Imran mentioned that the poor condition of the building is a result of insufficient funds. (HT Photo)

During the inspection led by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal, a variety of issues were identified in the operations of the madarsa.

The building was found to be in an unhygienic condition, posing a potential risk for significant incidents. Rooms and washrooms were in a deteriorated state, lacking cleanliness throughout the premises, which could be detrimental to the health of the residing children, reported the team.

Madarsa head Maulvi Mohd Imran informed the team that over 200 children from various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, received both religious and formal education.

At present, 35 children reside in the madarsa, while the rest are day scholars.

Among the students, 46 are girls and 27 belong to the non-Muslim community.

He mentioned that the poor condition of the building was a result of insufficient funds. He explained that every Friday, the school concluded at 11 am to allow students to participate in their religious rituals, specifically the Jamati meeting.

Furthermore, the team learned that two teachers from the education department were currently assigned to the special training centre operating within the premises.

One teacher was absent, and the other, Mohd Attiq Hussan, informed the team that after completing Class 8 here, only few students managed to get admission to other schools.

Concerning documents were promised to be provided to the commission promptly.

Bansal took note of the discrepancies, instructing the head to address the loopholes, ensure child safety, and comply with rules for the children’s education.

She mentioned, “We have sought the necessary documents. The madarsa’s condition is primarily attributed to a shortage of funds and amenities, and we will endeavour to address their issues.”