CCTV cameras to be installed at all traffic lights in Mohali

To amplify the city surveillance project, closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) will now be installed at all the traffic lights across the city.

This decision was taken during a meeting held by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh with deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner T Benith besides other officers on Friday at the district administrative complex, Mohali.

Issues, including providing accommodation to the administration officers, finalising site for Police Lines, converting existing Habitat Centre into a circuit house, resolving parking problems, scope of digital advertising, establishing a convention centre, sorting out the bus stand issue, setting up of an old age home and working women hostel, addressing problem of water stagnation under railway under-bridge during rainy days and inclusion of urban areas developed outside the limits of the MC and construction of multi-level parking at IT City, were also focused upon.

Apprising the progress of arranging accommodation for the district administration officers, the DC said flats are being earmarked at Purab Premium Apartment, Sector 88, for which the government has approved ₹56 crore.

To facilitate the police force, the GMADA district town planner (DTP) was instructed to identify a proper place for district police lines.

Issue challans of vehicles parked haphazardly on roads, footpaths: DC

To address the parking problem, DC asked the traffic police to issue challans to the vehicles parked on roads and footpaths haphazardly besides arranging a vehicle towing van with the help of MC to remove illegally parked vehicles.

MLA suggested roping in a private agency to clear wrongly parked vehicles from the roads and to conduct a survey to find out whether the parking lots specified as per the building plan are being used by private companies, commercial malls and hospitals.

An officer said that a committee will be formed comprising the Mohali MC commissioner, SP Traffic, ACA GMADA and state traffic advisor Navdeep Asija for the same.

Six-acre land earmarked for convention centre: GMADA DTP

To build a convention centre, GMADA DTP informed that six acres of land was earmarked at IT City near the airport and the services of a consultant are being taken to take forward the project.

MLA also directed the officers to make efforts to make the bus stand built at Phase 6 fully operational.

Apart from this, he suggested that the Habitat Centre should be converted into a circuit house by GMADA.

MC joint commissioner Deepankar Garg, ADC (rural development) Sonam Chaudhary, Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur, assistant commissioner (general) Ankita Kansal, SP (traffic) Harinder Singh Mann, GMADA additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Tiwana, GMADA DTP Gurdev Singh Atwal were also present.