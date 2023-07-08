CCTV cams help Chandigarh Police catch snatcher in 8 hours

Technology and human intelligence network helped police arrest a snatcher within eight hours after he made off with a woman’s purse in Sector 23 on Wednesday evening. The victim told Chandigarh Police that she was walking back home with her son around 7.20 pm. when a Honda Activa-borne man snatched her purse containing ₹ 3,000 cash and some documents. (iStock)

The accused, Harmeet Noor, 25, of Sector 36, was arrested on the complaint of Preeti Agnihotri of Sector 23. She told police that she was walking back home with her son around 7.20 pm. when a Honda Activa-borne man snatched her purse containing ₹3,000 cash and some documents. A snatching case was registered on her complaint and police turned to CCTV cameras to get clues about the snatcher. Following the route taken by the snatcher, police secured the scooter’s registration number. On contacting the scooter owner, they learnt that it was stolen from Mohali.

Later at night, police got a tip-off that the accused was roaming in Sector 63 in search of another target, when police nabbed him.

Police produced the accused before a court on Friday and sent him to one-day police remand. Police recovered the purse snatched and the scooter used in the crime. Police said the accused had multiple FIRs of snatching and thefts registered against him across the tricity.

