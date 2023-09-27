CEA chief engineer Manoj Tripathi appointed as BBMB chairman
The previous incumbent on the post of BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava retired on June 30, 2023. Srivastava was also a chief engineer in CEA before appointment as BBMB chairman in November 2020
The appointment committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday appointed Manoj Tripathi, working on the post of chief engineer in the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on a deputation for a period of three years.
Earlier on June 21, the union ministry of power had given an additional charge of chairman-BBMB to Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular chairman.
As per earlier reports, Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, chief engineer-cum-managing director, Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation Limited, was among the three finalists for the top post in BBMB. The Punjab government had also recommended his name for the post.
