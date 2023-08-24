Celebrations across Haryana as Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on moon

Impromptu celebrations broke out across Haryana as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history with the eventful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar witnesses the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of moon and listens to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion, on Wednesday. (ANI)

According to reports reaching here, people celebrated the success of the mission across the state and distributed sweets.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended his best wishes to the ISRO scientists for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

He said that Wednesday’s memorable achievement is historic as the country has taken another giant leap in space exploration.

“This is a moment of pride for every Indian,” he said, adding the world was also keenly watching this significant mission of India, which has now etched its name in history.

“This accomplishment is not just India’s, but a triumph for all of humanity. This mission will prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s resolve to make India a developed nation,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, according to Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal, all state-run schools were asked to remain open from 5pm to 6pm on Wednesday to enable students witness the special occasion.

The necessary steps were taken for showing soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 live to schoolchildren, Kanwar Pal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON