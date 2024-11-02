Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebratory firing during Diwali damages govt official’s car in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 03, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Pawan Kapoor, chief engineer with the Punjab water resources department, noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield of his white Maruti S-Cross, which was parked outside his home.

Reckless celebratory gunfire in a residential area during Diwali celebrations damaged the vehicle of a senior official from the Punjab water resources department in Sector 11, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the Sector 10 Police Post, the government official said the shot seemed to have fired by someone celebrating Diwali on October 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In his complaint to the Sector 10 Police Post, the government official said the shot seemed to have fired by someone celebrating Diwali on October 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Pawan Kapoor, chief engineer with the department, noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield of his white Maruti S-Cross, which was parked outside his home. The bullet had penetrated the windshield and was lodged in the dashboard.

In his complaint to the Sector 10 Police Post, Kapoor said the shot seemed to have fired by someone celebrating Diwali on October 31.

Police inspected the vehicle, confirming the presence of a bullet embedded in the dashboard. Further investigations are ongoing to establish the exact source and timing of the shot.

Based on the evidence, police lodged an FIR under Section 125 of BNS, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //