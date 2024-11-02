Celebratory firing during Diwali damages govt official’s car in Panchkula

Reckless celebratory gunfire in a residential area during Diwali celebrations damaged the vehicle of a senior official from the Punjab water resources department in Sector 11, Panchkula. In his complaint to the Sector 10 Police Post, the government official said the shot seemed to have fired by someone celebrating Diwali on October 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Pawan Kapoor, chief engineer with the department, noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield of his white Maruti S-Cross, which was parked outside his home. The bullet had penetrated the windshield and was lodged in the dashboard.

In his complaint to the Sector 10 Police Post, Kapoor said the shot seemed to have fired by someone celebrating Diwali on October 31.

Police inspected the vehicle, confirming the presence of a bullet embedded in the dashboard. Further investigations are ongoing to establish the exact source and timing of the shot.

Based on the evidence, police lodged an FIR under Section 125 of BNS, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.