Central govt officials visit integrated command and control centre in Chandigarh

Senior officials from The Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, on Sunday visited the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 17, Chandigarh, which was been established under the Chandigarh Smart City Project.

The Indian Institute of Public Administration conducts a 10-month advanced professional programme in public administration (APPPA) for senior officers of the central government.

Under the programme, study visits are planned to provide exposure to best practices in the urban sector, where participants interact with officials from various departments, agencies and development authorities.

This year, the ICCC in Chandigarh was selected for the visit, where officials witnessed the system of e--governance, data integration, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics, challan system and other services under the ICCC project.

The visit was held under the leadership of Anindita Mitra, municipal commissioner and chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.