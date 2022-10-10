Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Central govt officials visit integrated command and control centre in Chandigarh

Central govt officials visit integrated command and control centre in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The visit to the integrated command and control centre in Chandigarh was held as part of a programme offered by The Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi

Officials of the central government witnessed the system of e--governance, data integration, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics, challan system and other services under the integrated command and control centre project in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Officials of the central government witnessed the system of e--governance, data integration, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics, challan system and other services under the integrated command and control centre project in Chandigarh. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Senior officials from The Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, on Sunday visited the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 17, Chandigarh, which was been established under the Chandigarh Smart City Project.

The Indian Institute of Public Administration conducts a 10-month advanced professional programme in public administration (APPPA) for senior officers of the central government.

Under the programme, study visits are planned to provide exposure to best practices in the urban sector, where participants interact with officials from various departments, agencies and development authorities.

This year, the ICCC in Chandigarh was selected for the visit, where officials witnessed the system of e--governance, data integration, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics, challan system and other services under the ICCC project.

The visit was held under the leadership of Anindita Mitra, municipal commissioner and chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out