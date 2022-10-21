Central ministers’ visit to J&K aimed at accelerating developmental activities in UT, claims BJP

Back-to-back visits of central ministers to J&K are aimed at accelerating developmental activities in UT claimed BJP here today.

However, the opposition termed it as “mere photo shoots” that weren’t going to change ground realities on the ground.

In the past week, around half a dozen Union ministers and MoS visited J&K and sources in the government claim that in the next few weeks around 40 Union ministers and MoS will be visiting different parts of J&K.

Union Minister of state for law and justice Prof SP Singh Baghel visited different parts of Kupwara district today to review developmental projects. On Wednesday, Union Minister of state for tribal affairs, Renuka Singh visited Rajouri district and launched several schemes and projects. On Tuesday, Union MoS railways, coal and mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve visited south Kashmir’s Kulgam district to review the developmental scenario.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur termed these visits as a public outreach program of the centre. “It began with the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah in the first week of this month. Around 70 Union ministers will visit J&K in the next few weeks, to inaugurate several projects and they will be meeting public representatives and the officials,” he said, adding that these will help the centre to formulate more developmental projects for UT.

PDP president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, however, termed these visits as guided tours.

“GOI organises guided tours of J&K for ministers & dignitaries to project ‘normalcy’ but disallows & bars people like Simranjeet Mann from entering the state to hide the reality,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

NC spokesman, Imran Nabi Dar said these tours don’t change the situation on the ground.

“I see no drastic change on the ground. These guided tours seem more of a PR activity for the(PM Narendra) Modi government than anything else.”