Central service rules: PUTA forms panels to get benefit for Panjab University teachers

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has constituted two committees to pursue adoption of central service rules for the varsity’s faculty.

On Wednesday, the PUTA executive had decided to form advisory and working committees after the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, while PU faculty were left out. The advisory committee members are professors Ronki Ram, Rajat Sandhir, Akshaya Kumar, Sukhbir Kaur and Devinder Singh, among others.

The members of the working committee include the PUTA president, vice-president, former PUTA president Rajesh Gill and professor Navdeep Goyal. PU teachers have yet to get the benefit of the revised pay scales as per the UGC Seventh Pay Commission, as Punjab has not adopted it. The teachers’ body also appealed for unity among all members, as divisions will prove detrimental for the faculty.