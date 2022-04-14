Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
BATHINDA: Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination.
V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday.
According to information, at a meeting held on March 19-20, the executive council had authorised the V-C to initiate action against Mundra. On April 12, the V-C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon.
Official spokesperson of the CUP said the institute authorities found several actions taken by Mundra were beyond his official jurisdiction. He said Mundra allegedly indulged in gross misconduct with the V-C and others members of the EC during a meeting last month.
Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
“On March 15, I suspended an assistant registrar after the university administration did not pay heed to a couple of complaints of alleged corruption against him for nearly nine months. But the V-C revoked his suspension within five hours. Now, the authorities are trying to tarnish my image. I am taking legal opinion for further action,” said Mundra.
CUP spokesperson said the registrar’s suspension has nothing to do with the complaints made against the university staff.
One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose. According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose.
Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state. Cheema said their statements show their frustration.
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
