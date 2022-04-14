Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’

BATHINDA: Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination.

V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday.

According to information, at a meeting held on March 19-20, the executive council had authorised the V-C to initiate action against Mundra. On April 12, the V-C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon.

Official spokesperson of the CUP said the institute authorities found several actions taken by Mundra were beyond his official jurisdiction. He said Mundra allegedly indulged in gross misconduct with the V-C and others members of the EC during a meeting last month.

Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.

“On March 15, I suspended an assistant registrar after the university administration did not pay heed to a couple of complaints of alleged corruption against him for nearly nine months. But the V-C revoked his suspension within five hours. Now, the authorities are trying to tarnish my image. I am taking legal opinion for further action,” said Mundra.

CUP spokesperson said the registrar’s suspension has nothing to do with the complaints made against the university staff.