Centre advances talks to July 20; Sonam Wangchuk defers hunger strike

Following a proposal by the BJP government at the Centre to pre-pone another rounds of talks over statehood and Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, co-chairman of the Leh apex body and former minister, Chering Dorje Lakrook on Saturday announced that environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has deferred his 35 day-long hunger strike. Sonam Wangchuk, newly inducted into the Leh apex body, was set to begin a hunger strike on July 15.(PTI )

Wangchuk, a newly inducted member of the Leh apex body, had planned to go on hunger strike from July 15, if the Centre failed to hold talks with LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) before July 15.

Addressing a press conference at Leh, Lakrook said, “Since a new proposal has come from the Centre to hold talks on July 20 and there is no big gap between July 15 and 20, Sonam Wangchuk has decided to defer his hunger strike.”

“However, we have to see if they (MHA) invite us on July 20 for another round of talks. At the same time, we have to see if they include statehood and Sixth Schedule in the agenda or not because we don’t want to remain entangled on the issue of unemployment. A lot of talks followed by action for jobs has already taken place,” said Lakrook.

On recent developments regarding the Buddhist spiritual leader Thupstan Chhewang parting ways with LAB, he said, “We will resolve the issue soon.”

Leh apex body along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has been spearheading a protracted agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. The home ministry had earlier assured to hold the meeting on July 28, which according to LAB, has now pre-poned the date to July 20.

Following continual agitations by the people of Ladakh, the Union home ministry had formed a high-powered committee in 2023 under minister of state Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture, considering its location and strategic importance.

During his visit to the strategic region on June 30 and July 1, union home secretary Govind Mohan had met a delegation of the Leh apex body and assured them that next meeting of the MHA with apex body and KDA will be convened soon.

It may be stated here that Sonam Wangchuk has recently joined the Leh apex body and also agreed upon to represent high powered committee and sub committee during deliberations with the union home ministry.

However, veteran Buddhist spiritual leader Thupstan Chhewang recently quit the apex body and high powered committee. He was the chairman of the high powered panel.

In a statement issued to media, Chhewang reiterated his decision to stay away from electoral politics and partisan affiliations.

“In keeping with this stance, I hereby resign as Chairman and member of the Apex Body, as well as from the High-Powered Committee. I prefer not to be entangled in competing interests,” he said in the note.