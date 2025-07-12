Sixth Schedule demand: Leh Apex Body backs Wangchuk’s fast, seeks talks before July 15

Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule to Ladakh with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has extended full support to environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk’s planned hunger strike if the Centre fails to hold talks with LAB and KDA before July 15. the Leh Apex Body has unanimously resolved to extend its full support and active participation in the forthcoming fast unto death announced by Sonam Wangchuk, it said in a statement (PTI)

While the Union home ministry has proposed a meeting on July 28, LAB insists on an earlier date.

“As previously communicated, the Leh Apex Body has unanimously resolved to extend its full support and active participation in the forthcoming fast unto death announced by Sonam Wangchuk, should the proposed meeting between the Apex Body Leh, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and the ministry of home affairs (MHA) not be convened before July 15, 2025,” the body said in a statement.

In preparation for this significant civil action, LAB has formally requested all namdarbars/gobas presidents across Leh district, along with the respective block presidents, to hold consultations and coordinate on the next course of action during the period of the fast, it added.

“Furthermore, the Apex Body makes a humble appeal to the people of Ladakh that if you wish to express solidarity with the cause and join the voluntary fast alongside Sonam Wangchuk, you are invited to come forward,” it stated further.

“This is a crucial moment in Ladakh’s journey towards constitutional justice and democratic empowerment. We believe that such rights cannot be realised without the collective strength of our people and the unshakable demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections. We remain hopeful that the people of Ladakh will unite in strength and spirit, standing firm with the Apex Body and our shared demands,” it concluded.

Following continual agitations by the people of Ladakh, the Union home ministry had formed a high-powered committee in 2023 under minister of state Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture, considering its location and strategic importance.

During his visit to the strategic region on June 30 and July 1, Union home secretary Govind Mohan had met a delegation of LAB, and assured them that next meeting of the MHA with LAB and KDA will be convened soon.

It may be stated here that Sonam Wangchuk has recently joined LAB and also agreed upon to represent the high-powered committee and sub-committee during deliberations with the home ministry.

However, veteran Buddhist spiritual leader Thupstan Chhewang recently quit the apex body and high-powered committee. He was the chairman of the panel.

In a statement issued to media, Chhewang reiterated his decision to stay away from electoral politics and partisan affiliations. “In keeping with this stance, I hereby resign as chairman and member of the Apex Body, as well as from the high-powered committee. I prefer not to be entangled in competing interests,” he said in the note.