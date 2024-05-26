Centre brought traders under grip of ED, CBI, says Cheema

Faridkot : Targeting the BJP, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led central government has brought traders and businesses under the grip of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by introducing a new law related to sharing of GST statistics. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Addressing a meeting organised in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot Karamjit Anmol, Cheema said that the Modi government at the Center is not only against farmers and labourers but also against traders and businessmen.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Under the cover of new law, the trend has started where the ED and CBI can implicate any trader or businessman. When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discussing this law with the finance ministers of the states, only I and Delhi finance minister Atishi had protested. But due to support by other states, the centre was successful in getting this law passed. If INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre, this law will be repealed,” he said.

“During the two-year tenure, the Bhagwant Mann government has taken many decisions for the benefit of businessmen. Green stamp paper policy for new industries is among them. Apart from this, the one-time settlement scheme brought by the Punjab government has proved to be the most successful scheme to date in GST matters,” he said.