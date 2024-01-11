Centre for monitoring illegal mining soon: Haryana CS

Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) will establish a dedicated control and command centre for real-time monitoring of illegal mining across the state, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said. It was further apprised in the meeting that in response to recent events and the obligations towards the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the department has intensified mining recovery efforts, including the imposition of environmental cess. (File)

To deal with the challenges of paddy stubble burning and to monitor the farm fires in real time, the state government has been banking on the HARSAC inputs.

The chief secretary, who presided over a meeting of state level task force committee on mines and geology, said HARSAC will employ cutting-edge satellite remote sensing technology to offer real-time insights into illegal mining.

He said the idea of joining hands with HARSAC to monitor mining operations was inspired by successful use of technology in monitoring stubble burning in agricultural fields.

Kaushal stressed the importance of deploying a static and mobile police force in district offices and mining sites to conduct raids on suspected locations.

Mandip Singh Brar, director general, mines and geology, said the meeting was held about the department’s efforts in collaboration with HARSAC to devise a mechanism for monitoring GPS-equipped vehicles.

“To further combat illegal mining, geo-referencing is being carried out at various mining locations, and drones are set to be deployed for enhanced monitoring,” an official spokesperson said.