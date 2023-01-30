Centre has agreed to resume Delhi-Ludhiana flights, claims MP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has claimed that the Centre has agreed to resume direct flights from Ludhiana to Delhi.

Arora said that the minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia has informed him in an official communication that UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) route “Ludhiana-Delhi-Ludhiana” was awarded to Alliance Air in the first round of bidding that commenced on September 1, 2017. The Airline discontinued the operations on the route on August 31, 2020 after completion of three years’ tenure. At present, there are no scheduled flight operations at Ludhiana airport. The UDAN route “Hindon-Ludhiana- Hindon” has been awarded to Big Charters with nineteen-seater type of aircraft under UDAN 4.2 bidding round, which may commence operation in Summer Schedule, 2023.

Scindia sent his official communication dated January 27 in reply to a letter addressed to him by Arora on January 17.

He further informed Arora mentioning that “he has circulated his request to all airlines for consideration of flights to Ludhiana.”

Arora in his letter addressed to Scidnia had stated that he would like to draw the minister’s attention towards a matter which is significant to flyers and residents of Ludhiana in Punjab.

He said that in his previous communication dated December 27, 2022, he requested to resume flight operations to Ludhiana from Sahnewal airport till the time Halwara Airport is up and ready.

Arora had written to Scindia that there was a flight under UDAN to Ludhiana which was stopped in Covid and never started again.