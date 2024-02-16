 Centre must fulfil farmers’ demands: SAD - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre must fulfil farmers’ demands: SAD

Centre must fulfil farmers’ demands: SAD

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The party’s core committee that met in Chandigarh on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend its month-long “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, aimed to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in wake of the ongoing agitation.

Coming out in support of the farmers agitating on the Punjab-Haryana border, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Centre and Punjab government fulfil all their demands.

, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the restoration of the farmers’ fundamental and democratic right to protest. (HT File)
, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the restoration of the farmers’ fundamental and democratic right to protest. (HT File)

The party’s core committee that met in Chandigarh on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend its month-long “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, aimed to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in wake of the ongoing agitation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking to the media after the core committee meeting, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the restoration of the farmers’ fundamental and democratic right to protest.

SAD vice-president Daljit Singh said, “The party strongly condemns the repression of farmers, including the use of bullets of different varieties.

The Akali leader also criticised the interference of the Maharashtra government in Sikh religious affairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On