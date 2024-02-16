Centre must fulfil farmers’ demands: SAD

Coming out in support of the farmers agitating on the Punjab-Haryana border, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Centre and Punjab government fulfil all their demands. , SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the restoration of the farmers’ fundamental and democratic right to protest. (HT File)

The party’s core committee that met in Chandigarh on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend its month-long “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, aimed to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in wake of the ongoing agitation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking to the media after the core committee meeting, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the restoration of the farmers’ fundamental and democratic right to protest.

SAD vice-president Daljit Singh said, “The party strongly condemns the repression of farmers, including the use of bullets of different varieties.

The Akali leader also criticised the interference of the Maharashtra government in Sikh religious affairs.