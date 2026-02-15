Centre, Punjab govt failed to curb drug menace: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said the state and Centre had “completely failed” to curb the drug menace in Punjab, while claiming that the son of a policeman in Amritsar died of drug overdose. Reacting to the death, Warring said the claims of the AAP government’s anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh” stood exposed.

Meanwhile, police said so far, no link to drug use had been confirmed in the matter, which pertains to the death of a 26-year-old man, a resident of Guru Nanakpura in Amritsar.

The man, who was a graduate and a football player, was found unconscious near a gurdwara on Friday, a day after he returned from a drug de-addiction centre, his father, who is a head constable, said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Warring said, “Mere FIRs will not finish drugs. We must accept there has not been any success in the fight against drugs. The focus should be on treating addicts through a comprehensive de-addiction process.”

Pointing out that drugs were continuing to enter Punjab through drones from across the border, Warring said both the Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre had failed to stop the inflow.

While referring to the foot marches by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, he remarked, “Had the money spent on padyatras been used for de-addiction and rehabilitation, the results would have been different.”