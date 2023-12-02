close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre renames Panjokhara village in Haryana

Centre renames Panjokhara village in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 09:08 AM IST

“Panjokhara” village of Ambala Cantonment assembly constituency is renamed as “Panjokhara Sahib” in recognition of its religious importance

The Union government on Friday gave nod to rename “Panjokhara” village of Ambala Cantonment assembly constituency as “Panjokhara Sahib” in recognition of its religious importance. Home and health minister Anil Vij, who represents Ambala Cantt segment, has adopted this village, an official spokesperson said. Panjokhara Sahib village is home to the historical Gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib, the birthplace of eighth Sikh master, Guru Har Krishan.

HT Image
HT Image

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out