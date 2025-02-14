Centre should help Haryana get rightful share in Vidhan Sabha: Congress MLA 

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on Friday sought the Centre’s intervention in reclaiming Haryana’s rightful share of space in the Vidhan Sabha complex that the state shares with Punjab in their joint capital of Chandigarh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (left) and assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan (right) escorting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (centre) at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and former Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta are also seen. (HT Photo)

Speaking in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the inaugural session of the orientation programme for members of the Haryana legislative assembly, Batra highlighted the long-standing issue of bifurcation of assets between Punjab and Haryana after the state’s formation in 1966. He said while Haryana was allotted 40% share in the Vidhan Sabha, it has access to only 27% at present, with the remaining 13% still in Punjab’s possession.

“We must get our 13% share of rooms in the assembly which Punjab is occupying. The Centre should facilitate this, particularly since we have a BJP government both at the Centre and in the state,” Batra said, buttressing Haryana’s demand for a new assembly complex in the Union Territory.

Birla, who inaugurated the programme that concludes on Saturday, refused to be drawn into the issue.

The issue of Haryana’s share in the joint capital’s infrastructure has been a recurring point of contention, with successive governments raising the matter. The demand for a separate Haryana Vidhan Sabha building has also gained momentum in recent years, with the state government proposing a new complex to address space constraints.

Batra’s remarks come at a time when Haryana has been actively pushing for a permanent solution to its problem of lack of space in the Vidhan Sabha, reinforcing the need for central intervention to resolve the long-pending matter.

At present, there are 90 MLAs in the Haryana assembly.

Haryana says on one hand the present building doesn’t have adequate space for ministers and Vidhan Sabha committees and on the other hand there are 20 rooms that Punjab still occupies which should be handed over to Haryana under 60:40 division of assets.