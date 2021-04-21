Centre’s revised supply plan: Haryana gets 162 MT medical oxygen

Following a wrestle over supply of medical oxygen, the Union health ministry on Wednesday issued an updated supply plan for Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 19 states and UTs have been included in the new supply plan. Delhi will get a higher 480 MT medical oxygen against 378 MT allocated earlier.

The earlier allocation plans were issued by the central government on April 15 and April 18 did not include all the states.

However, allocation was revised for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 18.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday had said that a Faridabad-bound tanker carrying medical oxygen from Panipat was waylaid in Delhi and the oxygen was forcibly taken by the Delhi government.

Vij said that following the incident, he has ordered that all vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders will be escorted by police.

Following parleys between the state and central officials, Centre, later in the evening, said that supply of medical allocation plan is being updated.

“This is keeping in view the increased demands from states on quantity of oxygen supply and its sources. The supply plan has be made in consultation with the states, oxygen manufacturers, department for promotion of industry and internal trade, All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association and Union steel ministry, under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II,” said a communication from joint secretary, Union health ministry, Nipun Vinayak to the state governments.

As per the revised supply plan, Haryana has been allocated 162 MT oxygen. Delhi has been allocated 480 MT, Punjab 136 MT, Chandigarh 20 MT, Himachal 15 MT and Jammu and Kashmir 12 MT oxygen.

“The Union home secretary will have a video conference with top officials of the state governments to emphasise the need for adhering to allocation and allowing unhindered passage to medical oxygen carriers passing through their states,” said an official.

ACS (health) Rajeev Arora said that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed that medical oxygen supplies emanating from manufacturing units in Haryana should be moved in an organised manner as per schedule. “This will help reduce chaos and disarray,” he said.